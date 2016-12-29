Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested in connection with man's death in Waterford

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 03:54 pm

A man has been arrested after the death of an eastern European man in Waterford.

The man in his 20s was found with serious head injuries on Margaret's Avenue in the city on Christmas Day.

He was taken to Waterford University Hospital but died yesterday evening. A post mortem is scheduled to be conducted this afternoon by the State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s this morning in Waterford city. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Waterford garda station on 051-305300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

