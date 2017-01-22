Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 10:34 am

Gardai have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Dublin.

A man entered a premises in Balrothery at around 9.20pm last night where he demanded cash and threatened a female member of staff.

The woman was assaulted during the incident but did not require any medical treatment.

The robber was wearing a balaclava and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash.

A house in Balbriggan was later searched by gardai and a man was subsequently arrested.

He is being held at Balbriggan Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

