Man arrested in connection with death of Anne Colomines

Gardaí investigating the death of Anne Colomines have arrested a 35-year-old man.

The man, who was arrested earlier today in Dublin City, is being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Ms Colomines, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí in Mountjoy were called to an incident at Dorset Square Apartments at around 11.30pm on October 24 last.

Members of the Gardai at the scene in Dublin today. Pic:Collins

When they arrived they discovered Ms Colomines, as well as a 35-year-old man) with serious injuries.

Both were treated at scene by DFB. The man was taken to the Mater hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.