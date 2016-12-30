Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested in connection with Charles Brook Pickard abduction released

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 07:33 pm

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of an Englishman in Kerry 25 years ago has been released without charge.

43-year-old father-of-four Charles Brook Pickard was abducted from Castlecove in April 1991 after several people witnessed him being bundled into his own van by a number of men.

On Wednesday, Gardaí detained a man in his sixties and held him for questioning at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

He was released this evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS charles brook pickard, crime, abduction,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €83,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Irish player scoops €379,410 in Euro Millions draw

Simon Hamilton defends Arlene Foster in 'burn to earn' row

Rape Crisis Network Ireland: Sex without consent is always rape


Today's Stories

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Cleric urged his children to move from North

1986 bid for Nobel prize for Geldof

Man in his 60s arrested over 1991 disappearance

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 