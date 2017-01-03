Man arrested following seizure of €100k of drugs

A man has been arrested after a major drugs haul in Dublin city centre.
Cocaine and Cannabis worth over €100,000 were found in a house on Blessington Street yesterday.
Detectives are currently questioning a man in his 50s.
Email Updates
More in this Section
House prices surge by 34% since 2013
14-year-old girl missing from Cork
Power sharing institutions risk losing all value, warns leading Sinn Féin figure
16-year-old missing from Clondalkin since New Years Eve
Today's Stories
‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares
Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies
Ireland near top of EU table for shootings
Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe
Lifestyle
Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe
Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards
MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too
Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles
More From The Irish Examiner