Man arrested following seizure of €100k of drugs

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 08:29 am

A man has been arrested after a major drugs haul in Dublin city centre.

Cocaine and Cannabis worth over €100,000 were found in a house on Blessington Street yesterday.

Detectives are currently questioning a man in his 50s.

