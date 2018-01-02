Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Tallaght

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 08:38 am

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a pub in Tallaght last night.

He entered the premises on Firhouse Road just before midnight with what is believed to be a firearm.

He threatened staff and demanded cash but was challenged by three people in the pub.

A firearm was found at the scene and has been sent for a technical examination.

The man is being held at Tallaght garda station for questioning.

- Digital Desk


