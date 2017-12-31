Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after series of overnight house burglaries

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 01:17 pm

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in Co Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

Three separate incidents of burglary, attempted car theft and attempted burglary were reported between midnight and 1.30am in the Newtownabbey area.

The crimes took place in Forthill Gardens, Doagh Road and Church Terrace.

The suspect was arrested On Twinburn Road at 1.34am and remains in custody.

Anyone with any information that may assist the police investigation is asked to contact detectives in Antrim.


