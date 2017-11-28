Man arrested after Kildare assault and robbery

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an assault and robbery in Newbridge, Co Kildare today.

The victim was returning to his car on Main Street when he was attacked and had his car stolen.

He was later taken to Naas General Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Newbridge carried out a search and a man was arrested a short distance away from where the incident took place.

He is currently detained in Newbridge garda station and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.