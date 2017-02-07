Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man appears in court charged in relation to alleged €5m investment fraud

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 12:09 pm

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an investigation into an alleged €5m investment fraud.

Davie Piele was arrested yesterday morning at the home he shares with his partner and two children at Rectory Way in Bray, Co Wicklow.

He is accused of deceiving a man called Kari Wahlstrom to the sum of £52,000 at an AIB in Dún Laoghaire.

The court heard it will be alleged that Mr Wahlstrom believed he was buying land that would avail of Government grants.

Mr Piele, who is from the UK, took up bail this afternoon.

A second man arrested as part of the investigation is still being questioned at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

