Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man and woman shot in legs in Belfast

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:19 pm

A man and woman in their 50s have been shot in the legs in Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Norglen Parade in the west of the city.

The attack in the Turf Lodge area occurred around 6.15pm today.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: "Both the man and the woman have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries."

He asked anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The detective added: "Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

All-out strike a possibility, say teachers

No let up on the cold today

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'


Today's Stories

‘Excessive usage’ water charges for up to 50% of homes

Ictu chief: New pay deal must address staffing issues

Gsoc gets court order to examine McCabe files

Simon Harris: Unacceptable how we got here in terms of waiting lists

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 