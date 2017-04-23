Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man airlifted to hospital after three injured in Clare crash

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 01:57 pm

One man has been airlifted to hospital and two others transported by road after their car crashed into a ditch in Co Clare this morning, writes Pat Flynn.

The driver was left trapped in his Suzuki vehicle for almost an hour as fire crews worked to safely release him.

A woman and teenager were safely assisted from the vehicle by fire crews and ambulance paramedics however firefighters had to use specialist cutting equipment to reach the trapped driver.

I is understood the family was travelling to mass nearby Kilmihil at the time.

The incident happened at around 10.25am at the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road at Knockalough near Kilmihil. It’s believed the vehicle lost control before careering across the road and into the ditch.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis along with two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit were requested to respond to the incident. Gardaí closed the road so that emergency crews could work safely.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was requested to airlift the man to hospital. The helicopter landed in a nearby field and the man was transported by air to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A woman and teenager, who were also in the car, were transported to UHL by road ambulance. None of those hospitalised is believed to have been seriously hurt.

Meanwhile, a 9-year-old child was airlifted to hospital yesterday after his bicycle collided with a car in west Clare.

The accident happened at around 6.00pm in Quilty. The child was not seriously injured.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS clare, crash,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Illegal fires across north Kerry and west Cork destroy forestry and nesting areas

Explosive found near Belfast school results in evacuation of residents

Almost 200 divers resume search for missing R116 crew members

Varadkar calls for calm and insists new hospital must be built


Today's Stories

Three incidents in two weeks involving drones at Cork Airport

Call for campaign to tackle alcohol in pregnancy

Leo Varadkar’s pension plan for ‘second class sector’

After raising €4m cystic fibrosis charity says it needs no more money

Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 