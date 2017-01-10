Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 74, critically ill in hospital after being hit by a car in Co. Monaghan

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 01:27 pm

An elderly man is in a critical condition in hospital after a traffic collision in Co. Monaghan last night.

Gardaí say the 74-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on a local road at Bough, near Scotstown, shortly before 10pm last night.

He was treated by Emergency Services Personnel at the scene and removed by ambulance to Cavan General Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, escaped injury.

The road has been closed for a forensic investigation and Gardaí have asked that anyone with information contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

