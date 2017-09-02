'Mam, am I going to die?' Henry and Deirdre Shefflin speak about son's accident with lawnmower

Henry and Deirdre Shefflin have spoken out about a horrific accident with a lawnmower that left their son Henry Jr without four toes and a piece of his foot, writes Ciara Phelan.

The ten time All-Ireland hurling star from Ballyhale in Co Kilkenny recalls his first thoughts while picking his son up off the ground after the lawnmower he was driving severely injured his son.

"I had to pick him up off the ground and my first thoughts were please let this little boy walk again," Shefflin told Ryan Tubridy on last night's Late Late.

Henry Shefflin celebrates with his son Henry after winning All-Ireland in 2015. Pic:Sportsfile

Henry's wife Deirdre, said her son kept apologising about ruining his new runners and asked her if he was doing to die.

"He kept apologising for his new shoes being ruined. He had got runners with minions on them and he kept apologising and he was getting paler and paler and asked me three times 'Mam am I going to die?'."

Shefflin explained how he told his wife to allow the kids outside to play while he worked in the garden.

"I came home and it was a beautiful evening and I said to Deirdre to let the lads come outside with me, I've a few jobs to do," he explained.

"I was cutting the grass, himself (Henry Jr) and his sister were playing close enough to me, it was an accident but I suppose this is where I made the mistake and I should have told them to go away from the machine and I'm sure there's a lot of viewers at home who have experience of machines.

"I had an exam with work on the Saturday, I was working on the Sunday Game on the Sunday and because of that, you are gone a lot and what you want to do is spend time with your family then."

He explained how his son was running past the lawnmower before he tripped and within a blink of an eye, the smile on his son's face turned to complete anguish.

"I was cutting the lawn, they (his kids) were playing around me and little Henry went to run past me and he tripped, he was so happy, he thought it was great that he was passing out the lawnmower," Shefflin told Ryan.

"He just looked back at me to smile at me as if to say 'look at me Daddy' and with that, he tripped over himself, his leg just fell under and the machine was on him in the blink of an eye.

"This is the vivid memory I have of the accident, just being so happy with a smile on his face to such anguish and pain when he was on the ground in front of me."

Deirdre who was expecting her fifth child at the time said she knew by her daughter's screams that someone had been seriously injured.

"I could hear the lawnmower chucking and just the screams of the girls and it wasn't a feel that they had fallen and cut their knee, they were terrified," she said.

"I grabbed the phone and dialled 999, I knew somebody was hurt I didn't know if it was Henry or little Henry but I knew by the wails of the girls.

Deirdre recalls watching her husband lifting her son who was six years old at the time and bringing him inside the house.

"I saw Henry lifting little Henry up, I could see him coming into the kitchen to get tea towels," she said.

"He brought him into me and I sat at his hip on the sofa because I just didn't want to look or know what had happened.

"He asked me three times was he going to die and I kept holding him and telling him 'no you are not going to die the ambulance is coming and you are going to be fine'."

Deirdre praised the emergency services who came to her home within twenty minutes and said paramedics were "unbelievable" in calming and stabilising their son.

Henry Jr, has since recovered from the incident and is able to walk.