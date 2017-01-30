Home»Breaking News»ireland

Majority support Taoiseach's decision to visit White House on St Patrick's Day

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:35 pm

A new poll has found that a slim majority of Irish people support Enda Kenny's decision not to cancel his visit to US President Donald Trump.

The poll was carried out among over 1,000 Irish adults by Amárach Research for RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live show.

When asked "Should Taoiseach Enda Kenny travel to the White House this St. Patrick's Day to meet with the US President on behalf of the Irish people?", 54% said Yes, 36% said No, with 10% responding "Don't Know".

There was much less support for the US President's recent travel ban, however.

When asked "Is US President Trump right to introduce tighter border controls, deport illegal immigrants and restrict immigration from countries of his choosing?", 66% responded No, 23% said Yes and 11% said Don't Know.

Tonight's Claire Byrne Live show featured Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan TD, who discussed Ireland’s position and our relationship with President Trump’s administration.

The show also Dr. Eva Orsmond will be in studio, along with pharmacist and Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell to talk about Ireland's relationship with over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The poll also revealed that there is little support for a Government ban on over-the-counter sale of drugs containing codeine, with just 22% agreeing with the proposal, and 63% against.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, Enda Kenny, travel ban

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Fact check: Donald Trump's claims over travel ban

Mexico puts aside $50m to back migrants facing deportation from US

Barack Obama 'fundamentally disagrees' with religious discrimination.

Taoiseach orders 'complete review' of US preclearance in Ireland

More in this Section

Risk to marine life in Balbriggan Harbour from sunken vessel's fuel is 'small', says Council

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenage girl

Taoiseach orders 'complete review' of US preclearance in Ireland

Cork workers at Kerry Group agree two further work stoppages


Today's Stories

Rebel priest Fr Tony Flannery wants papal nuncio, Archbishop Charles Browne, removed

End of an era as Cork antique shop P Cashell's to close its doors

Driver who killed Shane, 18, was banned until 2023

Cremation eases issue over burial plot space in Killarney

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 