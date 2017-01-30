Majority support Taoiseach's decision to visit White House on St Patrick's Day

A new poll has found that a slim majority of Irish people support Enda Kenny's decision not to cancel his visit to US President Donald Trump.

The poll was carried out among over 1,000 Irish adults by Amárach Research for RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live show.

When asked "Should Taoiseach Enda Kenny travel to the White House this St. Patrick's Day to meet with the US President on behalf of the Irish people?", 54% said Yes, 36% said No, with 10% responding "Don't Know".

There was much less support for the US President's recent travel ban, however.

When asked "Is US President Trump right to introduce tighter border controls, deport illegal immigrants and restrict immigration from countries of his choosing?", 66% responded No, 23% said Yes and 11% said Don't Know.

Tonight's Claire Byrne Live show featured Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan TD, who discussed Ireland’s position and our relationship with President Trump’s administration.

The show also Dr. Eva Orsmond will be in studio, along with pharmacist and Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell to talk about Ireland's relationship with over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The poll also revealed that there is little support for a Government ban on over-the-counter sale of drugs containing codeine, with just 22% agreeing with the proposal, and 63% against.