Majority of Citizens Assembly vote to legislate for abortion 'with no restriction as to reasons'

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 03:41 pm

A majority of the Citizens Assembly voted that Ireland should legislate for abortion "with no restriction as to reasons".

The group has held its final ballot to decide on their recommendations for the Oireachtas on the issue.

When asked if terminations should be allowed "with no restriction as to reasons", 29 out of the eligible voters chose "Never for this reason", while a total of 52 voted in favour. Six preferred not to state an opinion.

Today's ballot asked them to recommend whether terminations should be allowed in 13 different cases - such as rape, physical risk and fatal foetal abnormalities.

The body has decided that terminations should be allowed in the case of serious risk to the health of the mother amongst a number of other issues.

It will now put together its report for the Government - with a referendum expected to be held as a result of its work.

KEYWORDS Abortion laws, Citizens Assembly

