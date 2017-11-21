Home»Breaking News»ireland

Major Garda operation underway in Galway city

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 06:41 pm

A major Garda operation is underway in Galway city centre this evening, with reports that a man has barricaded himself into a house.

A large number of armed and uniformed gardaí and ambulance services arrived at the scene at St Brendan's Avenue in the Woodquay area at around midday.

Locals at the scene say they understand that a young man has barricaded himself into a house and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

A cordon of approximately 200 meters is in place but the homes within the cordon remain occupied.

Gardaí have not yet issued any information other than to say that the incident is a live operation, and no further comment can be made at this time.


