Major fire at disused industrial factory at Inchicore in Dublin

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 04:03 pm

Update 7.59pm: Up to 20 fire-fighters have been tackling a major blaze at a disused factory in Inchicore in Dublin.

Four units were called to the blaze at around 2.30 this afternoon, with huge clouds of black smoke visible across the city for several hours.

The fire is now under control and a damping down operation is underway.

Earlier: Dublin City Fire Brigade are dealing with a major fire at an industrial building on Glenstown Road in Inchicore.

Four fire engines and a turntable ladder were dispatched at around 2.30pm and remain at the scene, where fire crews have been using breathing apparatus as they tackle the blaze.

A senior officer at the scene has confirmed the fire is now under control.

There is no name on the building where the fire started but it is understood it was an old refrigeration business.

Material damage has also been caused to a number of attached buildings.

Images posted on Twitter show huge clouds of dense smoke rising above the city landscape.

Earlier: Dublin City Fire Brigade are dealing with a major blaze at Inchicore.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

It is understood that the fire crew are using breathing aparatus as they tackle the industrial fire.


inchicore, fire

