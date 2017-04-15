Home»Breaking News»ireland

Major disruptions to Irish Rail services this weekend

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 06:43 am

There will be some major disruptions to services at Irish Rail this weekend, due to engineering works taking place.

Dart services will not operate between Connolly Station in Dublin City and Malahide or Howth due to these maintenance works.

Anyone traveling tomorrow - to the 1916 commemorative event outside the GPO in Dublin - are being advised to bear these changes to the roster in mind when planning their journey.

Irish Rail's Jane Cregan has more details: "We have engineering work taking place this weekend.

"At Connolly station there is no Dart services north of Connolly since 7.30pm yesterday evening, all day today and all day Sunday.

"Services will resume on Bank Holiday Monday.

"The result is there isa bus service between Drogheda and Connolly for enterprise services."

For further information log onto www.irishrail.ie.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS irish rail, weekend, major distuptions,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cyclist in serious condition after being struck by a lorry in Dublin

Man wanted over death of Irish man in Manchester

Financial watchdog urged to investigate Nama deal which saw €455m in assets sold to US multi-national firm

Two rushed to hospital after van overturns and bursts into flames


Today's Stories

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Cork protest over treatment of gay men in Chechnya

Locals in Waterford aim to make Syrians feel at home in Ireland

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 