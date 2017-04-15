Major disruptions to Irish Rail services this weekend

There will be some major disruptions to services at Irish Rail this weekend, due to engineering works taking place.

Dart services will not operate between Connolly Station in Dublin City and Malahide or Howth due to these maintenance works.

Anyone traveling tomorrow - to the 1916 commemorative event outside the GPO in Dublin - are being advised to bear these changes to the roster in mind when planning their journey.

Irish Rail's Jane Cregan has more details: "We have engineering work taking place this weekend.

"At Connolly station there is no Dart services north of Connolly since 7.30pm yesterday evening, all day today and all day Sunday.

"Services will resume on Bank Holiday Monday.

"The result is there isa bus service between Drogheda and Connolly for enterprise services."

For further information log onto www.irishrail.ie.