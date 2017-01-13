Lucky 13 scoop Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000

An syndicate of 13 office workers celebrated their shared Lotto Plus 2 win of €250,000 today at the National Lottery Headquarters.

The workers, who are all receptionists and administration staff from a Dublin City business were in great form as they collected cheques of almost €20,000 each.

The cohort of 12 women and one man, aged between 27 and 54 began playing the Lotto together just two years ago.

The syndicate leader stated that their Lotto Plus win came just in time to banish the January back-to-work blues, ‘We had come back to work following our Christmas break and sure enough everybody was moaning about being broke after Christmas.’ ‘I checked the tickets the morning after the draw and I received a notification which told me to contact National Lottery headquarters. We all huddled around a phone in the office as I made the call. When we were told we won the Lotto Plus top prize, we went absolutely mad, squealing and screaming down the phone. It was such an amazing feeling,’ she said.

‘It is a lovely amount to win and share together as a syndicate. Everybody has their plans for the win. Some will use it towards a deposit for a house while other have plans for cars and holidays. Other Lotto syndicates have started in our building since our big win in the hope that our luck might rub off on them,’ she added.