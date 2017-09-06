Home»Breaking News»ireland

Luas drivers testing new route blocked by parked delivery vans

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 09:39 am

Luas drivers testing the new cross city line in Dublin are being blocked by cars and delivery vans.

Trams are travelling the new route to iron out any problems before passengers get on board later this year.

Testing will be up to every 20 minutes from Monday.

Graeme McQueen from Dublin Chamber has said there has been a few hiccups.

"There was a couple of incidents yesterday on Dawson St and in particular where delivery trucks were sat on the lines which stopped the testing from taking place," he said.

"The message to everyone is that if you are delivering something, to make sure the parking is being done in the right places."


