Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 12:58 pm

A Louth man who plotted an explosion during the State visit of Britain’s Prince Charles will be sentenced next month for directing the activities of a terrorist organisation.

63-year-old Seamus McGrane of Little Road in Dromiskin was arrested after Gardaí bugged a pub in Dublin to listen to his conversations.

He is only the second person to be convicted for directing terrorism in the State.

Prince Charles came to Ireland on a high profile state visit in May 2015.

The court heard a month before that Gardaí installed a surveillance device at the Coachman’s Inn in North Dublin to listen in to the conversations of the accused Seamus McGrane.

Two audio recordings were made where the accused and another man could be heard discussing the manufacturing of explosives.

They made reference to a ‘main event’ and that the target must be symbolic and have military significance.

The accused was arrested in May 2015 his home and a number of properties were searched where a significant amount of explosive material was found.

McGrane went on trial before the Special Criminal Court in October and was convicted of directing the activities of Oglaigh na hEireann between April and May 2015 and for unlawful membership of the IRA between 2010 and 2015.

He has two previous convictions, including one for training people at an IRA camp which was discovered in an underground bunker in Meath.

McGrane will be sentenced on December, 7.


