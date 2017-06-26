Home»Breaking News»ireland

Lord Mayor outlines how locals 'feel threatened' about giving information on Kinahan/Hutch feud

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:40 am

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says residents of the north inner city are too afraid to provide information on gangland feuds.

Brendan Carr says they are scared to come forward as they believe they would "pay a very serious price".

He has described the gangland war between the Kinahan and Hutch factions as "terrorism" saying it is leaving locals in fear.

The Lord Mayor says it impacts on what they will tell officers.

Mr Carr said: "A lot of the residents, where they might have information and would be able to assist, I just feel that they are intimidated, they feel threatened.

"They feel that if they give any information to the Gardaí, they would suffer."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Man taken from mother after birth urges justice for baby home abuse victims

Man held after woman found locked in car and machete recovered

Man seriously injured after being 'ejected out back window' of car in Limerick

Man in 20s charged in connection with fatal Waterford assault


Today's Stories

Bessborough babies were used for formula trial

Judges told by Taoiseach to respect political powers

Fear of limits on asylum seeker right to work

Missing Tina’s husband urges her to contact him

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 