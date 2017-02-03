Locals to protest against Cork flood relief plan

The Office of Public Works is coming under fire for its controversial flood relief plans for Cork city.

Critics say the €140m project will cause huge damage to business and tourism and may even increase the risk of flooding in the city centre.

A major protest will take place along the quays tomorrow, with campaigners also gathering in boats along the River Lee.





Cork city boasts the longest stretch of Georgian quay walls in Europe - but campaigners say these are now under threat from the OPW's flood relief plans.

The Lower Lee Flood Relief scheme will take up to 10 years and involves replacing historic quay walls with concrete barriers, embankments and floodgates at various parts of the river.

Local pressure group Save Cork City says the measures will stop the river from flowing into its natural floodplain and channel more water faster towards the city centre, increasing the flood risk.

The OPW has defended its plan, saying it is the result of ten year study and is the most cost-effective option.

Tomorrow, campaigners will form a human chain along the quays demanding a full review of the design and the examination of more holistic solutions which have proved successful in other countries.

Anyone wishing to make a submission on the proposals to the Office of Public Works must do so by the deadline of February 17.