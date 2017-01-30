LIVE: Theresa May and Taoiseach hold press conference after Dublin talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has landed in Dublin for discussions with Taoiseach Enda Kenny on the impact of Brexit, writes Daniel McConnell Political Editor.

Mrs May arrived at Government Buildings shortly after 4.30pm for a full bilateral meeting with Mr Kenny amid great uncertainty as to what Brexit means for Ireland, North and South.

The two leaders are due to give a press conference after 6pm.

Earlier today, Mrs May travelled to Cardiff to meet leaders from the devolved assemblies to hear their views on Brexit.

Among those present was Northern Ireland's outgoing first minister Arlene Foster and the new Stormont Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill.

Ms O'Neill said she told Mrs May that the government at Westminster should respect the vote of the people of the North and that it should be designated special status within the EU.

She also said she would be raising the issue with the Taoiseach and with EU political leaders.

The Kenny-May meeting was also overshadowed by the impact of US President Donald Trump's restrictions on entry to the US.

After it emerged several ministers here intend raising the issue at Cabinet tomorrow, Mr Kenny and Mrs May are expected to face questions on the controversy from the media in Dublin later.