Live: ‘I can only assume I did read the email’, says Tánaiste

Latest: An Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has addressed the Dáil on the controversy surrounding the receipt of an email relating to Garda Maurice McCabe, which the former Minister for Justice said she could not remember receiving or reading in May 2015.

This evening, the Tánasite said: “‘I can only assume I did read the email.”

In sometimes heated Dáil exchanges, Ms Fitzgerald repeated that she had no “hand, act or part” in a legal strategy adopted by An Garda Síochána in respect of treatment of Sgt McCabe.

She also said repeatedly that she had taken many measures to support whistleblowers.

Deputy Paul Murphy asked the Tánaiste: “Did you read the email, and forget about it?”

“I can only assume that I did read it,” she answered.

Deputy Roisín Shorthall asked who wrote the email and who was it addressed to.

The Tánaiste said a senior official in the Department of Justice summarised a call from the chief state solicitor’s office, and that is the content of the email, which was then sent to her departmental secretary.

Shortall, from the Social Democrats also asked her why she did not react more strongly to the email.

She said: "Your predecessor had been forced to resign, the Garda Commissioner had been forced to resign as a result of that campaign to denigrate Sgt McCabe and yet you are told in this email that the new Commossioner is continuing on with that campaign to denigrate whistleblowers."

The Tánaiste has repeatedly said: “I have no role in the legal strategy adopted by An Garda Síochána.”

The Tánaiste said she met Sgt McCabe once, with his wife Lorraine to discuss the difficulties of his situation and his ideas for reform of the Force.

Here's the email from May 2015 that Frances Fitzgerald couldn't remember when this latest Maurice McCabe related controversy arose last week.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan said: “You told the country earlier today that you cannot remember whether you read that email.” He said was it not the case that a conscientious Minister for Justice would have read the email.

“I had no role in relation to the evidence that was being put forward,” the Minister answered.

“To this date, we do not know what that (Garda legal) strategy was,” the Tánaiste said.

“Anytime this was discussed with Garda management, it was made clear that Garda McCabe should get every support...I have always supported Sgt McCabe.”

SF’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire asked why did the Tánaiste not hand this information (on the email) over to the Taoiseach on Thursday night? Reports suggest it was after 11pm last night when the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar first saw the email.

The Tánaiste said further legal advice was being sought and she was awaiting the outcome of that.

Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said she waited four days to inform Taoiseach of email about #MauriceMcCabe as she was waiting to see if other info emerged if relevant and was waiting for legal advice #Dail

Frances Fitzgerald said the email says the allegation against Sgt McCabe was of a “serious criminal complaint”.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin said: “You surely should have intervened with the Garda Commissioner (on receipt of the email)...The email should have acted as a red flag, that you should have held the Garda Commissioner to account for the action she was taking?”

The Tánaiste said: “I did hold the Garda Commissioner accountable for the treatment of whistleblowers.”

The Tánaiste added: “The idea the Department (of Justice) or myself as Minister would be part of discussions about a legal strategy for a party appearing at the Commission...would be absolutely wrong.”

Labour TD Alan Kelly said this morning Ms Fitzgerald's position in Government is now "precarious".

Update 12.49pm: Labour TD Alan Kelly has said that he does not believe it's credible that the Tánaiste knew of a row over the legal strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe for a full year, without probing the details of it.

He added that both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have very serious questions to answer.

"This is the biggest thing, probably, that's ever faced her in her political career," he said.

It is a crisis that was across Governments. It is a crisis for the justice system going on a number of years, it has multi layers to it.

"And the idea that, as a Minister, you would be informed that there was an issue down there in relation to a legal strategy and that you wouldn't ask follow-up questions, and you wouldn't probe it... I don't believe it's credible."

Alan Kelly

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is being urged to correct the Dáil record in relation to Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is being accused of knowing about the gardaí's plan to discredit him since 2015.

Last week, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that Ms Fitzgerald only found out in May 2016.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that Ms Fitzgerald was made aware of the strategy in May 2015 — a year before it entered the public domain in May 2016 as the Taoiseach claimed last week.

Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Leo Varadkar said Ms Fitzgerald had “no hand, act, or part” in that strategy.

“She found out about it after the fact, but around the time it was in the public domain when everyone else knew about it as well,” said Mr Varadkar.

The information came to light in May 2016 when Michael Clifford in ?the Irish Examiner, and Katie Hannon on? ?RTÉ?,? brought the matter into the public domain.

Social Democrats TD Roisín Shortall says it is time for the truth.

She said: "We're calling now on the Taoiseach to clarify the situation, to correct the record of the Dáil.

"Because quite clearly what he told us last week was misleading and tell us exactly now when Frances Fitzgerald became aware of the legal strategy and what action, if any, did she take on foot of that."