Limerick winner of Lotto jackpot yet to come forward

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:39 pm

National Lottery officials will today visit the GPO on Cecil Street in Limerick city, where the winning Lotto ticket was sold for Saturday’s jackpot win.

The winner has yet to come forward to claim the €5,868,553 prize.

"We are still waiting to hear from the lucky ticketholder but our advice is to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444 to begin the claims process," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

"Players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize and we would encourage the winner to seek independent financial advice before they collect this life-changing prize."

This is the 11th Lotto jackpot win this year, with total winnings of €65 million.

The €5 Quick Pick ticket was sold in the GPO on Saturday, November 25. This is the second Lotto jackpot won in Limerick in 2017.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 04, 16, 18, 24, 32, 35 and the Bonus number was 46.


