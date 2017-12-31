Limerick stab death upgraded to murder probe

LATEST: Following the conclusion of a post mortem examination today, gardaí at Newcastle West have now launched a murder investigation into the death of Willie Lynch.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Newcastle West on 061- 393 102, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Body removed from Limerick house after suspected stabbing incident

The body of Willie Lynch has been removed from his house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick this afternoon.

A 29 year-old-man was being questioned by Gardaí this morning after Mr Lynch, 35, was found dead in his home on the Main Street of the west Limerick village shortly after 5pm yesterday.

It is thought that Mr Lynch suffered a number of suspected stab wounds. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

The body was being transported to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem.

A friend of Mr Lynch later said that he was “the heart and soul” of his local village.

Brian Barry, 26, said he was “numb” after the death of his best friend, a talented darts and pool player.

According to local sources, a man was seen walking along the street near the house with blood on his clothing.

Mr Lynch had been due to take part in a local pool tournament in the village last night, in which he was running. All proceeds from the event were to go towards Milford Hospice cancer care services in Limerick. The event was cancelled as a mark of respect.

“He was one of my best friends. We used to go to matches together, we drove everywhere together. He was the life and soul of this place,” Mr Barry said.

Willie Lynch (left) with best friend Brian Barry. Photo: Press 22

The life-long pals had coached the local U-14 soccer side, and they were both to feature in last night’s pool tournament on the same team.

“I text (Willie) to see how he was fixed for going out. He didn't reply,” Mr Barry said.

“He was running the team. He was our captain. He was one of the best pool players around."

“I'm just numb. It doesn't feel real. I was chatting to him all over the Christmas, and we were looking forward to the new year. Now it's all over,” he said.

Local councillor Emmet O’Brien also paid tribute to Mr Lynch: "I played hurling with him and he was a decent, harmless, guy. He was always jovial. It's a terrible tragedy.”

“He was involved in raising funds for Milford Hospice; it just shows what kind of a kind-hearted individual he was.”

“Willie loved his sport. He was a very good hurler in his day. We won a few divisional junior titles together. He played wing forward and he was our free-taker," Cllr O'Brien said.

“He had moved away from hurling to playing soccer and pool and darts. Everyone here is shocked.”

Mr Lynch’s end terrace two-storey family home was sealed off by gardaí.

The State Pathologist was due at the scene last night.

A local supermarket, located close to the house, was also sealed off as part of the Garda probe.

A third scene, at Market Lane, was also being examined by investigating officers.

Reporting by David Raleigh