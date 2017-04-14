Limerick hold largest clean-up in Europe with Paul O'Connell and JP McManus

Rugby legend Paul O'Connell and philanthropist JP McManus were among a 16,000 strong crew taking to the streets of Limerick this morning for the third annual Team Limerick Clean Up.

The clean up, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, is estimated to gather 50,000 bags of rubbish, which will be disposed of by event partner Mr Binman.

Keith Earls arrived to Monaleen for #TLC3 The cake looks delicious! pic.twitter.com/hy2T9mZQ4r — TLC (@TLC_Limerick) April 14, 2017

Volunteers were treated to a hot cuppa at over 300 locations as they cleaned up the streets of their communities.

A number of schools, businesses and even some GAA heads picked up a bag to help out the worthy cause.

Great to have the chat with Niamh @SPINSouthWest @senatormbyrne @CatherineOHallo at a soft Pery Square for #TLC3 kick off this morning ! pic.twitter.com/mjbgXT8Ghp — Paul Foley (@pfoley194) April 14, 2017

The clean-up, which kicked off at 10am this morning will continue until 1pm lunchtime today.