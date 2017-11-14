Limerick City Council to build new homes in St Mary's Park - poorest part of country

Limerick City Council has announced plans to build 12 new homes in St Mary’s Park, a residential area found to be the poorest part of the country, according to a Pobal deprivation index report, published last week.

However, a former mayor of the city, Cllr John Gilligan, has criticised the housing plan, describing it as having "no logic”.

The Council announced today it has signed off on a contract to build the 12 new units.

Despite original Regeneration plans announced a decade ago, to replace the estate’s 1930s housing stock, no new houses have yet been built.

Boarded up and burnt out houses, some located close to occupied homes, continue to blight the estate.

The Council said the new homes “will be built on vacant sites cleared following the demolition of a number of properties.”

“The homes will be able to accommodate families of varying sizes," it stated.

The new units, designed by the award winning Paul Keogh Architects, “will serve to knit the existing gapped streetscapes back together”.

However, former mayor John Gilligan claimed the new homes would be built on existing “narrow” sites, and located next to occupied old housing stock, which he claimed are “past their sell by date” and should be demolished.

Cllr John Gilligan

He called on the Council to “immediately desist” it's plans, and instead, replace all of the existing old housing stock.

“Build them on the existing green spaces, and, eventually over the years, (while) it may take longer, I believe, it will be much cheaper, and a much better job."

“At some stage we are going to have to knock them anyway; That was the original plan, knock them all and rebuild them,” he said.

“The (original) houses were built at the beginning of the 20th Century; it's simply not adequate putting new houses in between them.”

“I'm suggesting to management that we immediately desist on (this), and that we actually start building rows-of-new-houses, instead of putting (new) houses back into very narrow spaces.”

“You can't have two houses on either side which are eighty years old, and then (build) a new house stuck in the middle - that doesn't make sense to me.”

“At some stage the (old) houses on either side are going to deteriorate and the new houses will probably have to come down with them as well.”

“There is no long-term planning here. There is no logic in what (the Council) are doing here. We have to go back and reevaluate the whole thing,” he claimed.

“If we continue on (this path), all we will do is throw good money after bad, and we will not be solving the problem.”

Cllr Gilligan added: “The Regeneration of St Mary’s Park isn't working, despite the best efforts of the people who are trying to do it.”

“It simply isn't working…we need to re-evaluate the whole thing," he said.

Limerick City and County Council has been asked to respond to Cllr Gilligan’s comments.