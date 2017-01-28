Home»Breaking News»ireland

Leo Varadkar 'wouldn't be in favour of any sort of coalition with Sinn Féin'

Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has ruled out going into Government with Sinn Féin.

Mr Kenny released a statement this afternoon to calm controversy after he appeared to suggested the possibility of a coalition earlier this week.

Mr Kenny says the parties are not "in any way compatible".

It is a sentiment echoed by Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said: "I think after the year that's gone by, I am loathe to make any predictions in politics but certainly from my own point of view I wouldn't be in favour of any sort of coalition with Sinn Féin.

"On policy grounds there are just so many massive policy differences between the two parties that I actually think the politics of the future may be about Fine Gael as the big centre party, if you like, and Sinn Féin as the party of the left, opposong each other, rather than forming a coalition."

