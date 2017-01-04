Leo Varadkar 'would get FG 13 more seats as leader', poll finds

A new poll claims Leo Varadkar could be Fine Gael's secret weapon when it comes to beating Fianna Fáil.

A survey for today's Irish Daily Mail examines how theFine Gael would perform under different leaders.

The research by Ireland Thinks shows Fine Gael would get an extra 13 seats if Social Protection Minister Varadkar were in charge, with 36% support.

That compares with 28% support currently, with Enda Kenny at the helm.

Other favourites to take over, Frances Fitzgerald and Simon Coveney, received 29% and 31% respectively.