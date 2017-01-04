Home»Breaking News»ireland

Leo Varadkar 'would get FG 13 more seats as leader', poll finds

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 09:11 am

A new poll claims Leo Varadkar could be Fine Gael's secret weapon when it comes to beating Fianna Fáil.

A survey for today's Irish Daily Mail examines how theFine Gael would perform under different leaders.

The research by Ireland Thinks shows Fine Gael would get an extra 13 seats if Social Protection Minister Varadkar were in charge, with 36% support.

That compares with 28% support currently, with Enda Kenny at the helm.

Other favourites to take over, Frances Fitzgerald and Simon Coveney, received 29% and 31% respectively.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Politics, Fine Gael

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No arrests yet after woman stabbed in Dublin mugging

As number on trolleys hits 612, Simon Harris to meet HSE to discuss options

New law to fight drink-driving ‘likely’; lower alcohol limit possible

Arlene Foster says she will remain North's First Minister and will not 'roll over' to Sinn Féin


Today's Stories

Moves to change the law following ‘Grace’ scandal

New law to fight drink driving ‘likely’

Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 