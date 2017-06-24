Home»Breaking News»ireland

Leo Varadkar outlines plans for Ireland to have a seat on the UN Security Council

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 01:22 pm

The Taoiseach says it is time for Ireland to extend our diplomatic footprint.

Leo Varadkar has outlined plans for the country to be given a seat on the UN Security Council.

He made the announcement at a dinner with Prince Albert of Monaco in Wicklow hosted by philanthropic group the Ireland fund.

Mr Varadkar says in a time of uncertainty we can play more of a role in international relations.

"It's one of my Government's ambitions to secure a seat for Ireland on the UN Security Council so that we can play an even greater role in international affairs, and try to build what we all believe in which is a world of laws.

"In a time of global uncertainty, rising terrorism, and enormous threats to peace it's right that we as a country should now seek to extend our diplomatic footprint overseas," he said.

