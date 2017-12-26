Leo Varadkar fully committed to Ireland’s neutrality

The Taoiseach has said he is fully committed to Ireland’s neutrality.

Earlier this month the government joined a pan-European agreement on defence which some people say threatens our neutrality.

PESCO is seen by many as the first step towards forming a European army, but the government says Ireland only sign up to certain parts.

Leo Varadkar says Ireland is staying neutral.

"Ireland’s neutrality on balance is an assist. It makes our foreign policy stronger," said the Taoiseach.

"Ireland is a small country. We are never going to be a significant military power.

"Nobody is going to be want to be close to us diplomatically because we have military assists. We aren’t ever going to have a big navy or a big air force.

"Where we can be strong diplomatically is by doing things that are a little bit unique to Ireland."

- Digital desk