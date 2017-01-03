Home»Breaking News»ireland

Leinster House considers mobile signal restrictions

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 09:34 am

TDs who refuse to turn off their phones in the Dáil are facing new restrictions.

Leinster House officials are reportedly considering blocking all mobile signals.

In theory the use of ordinary mobile phones has been banned inside the Dáil and Seanad since the late 90s.

But the Ceann Comhairle, Sean Ó Fearghaíl, says some Deputies are "so addicted to their mobile phones they can't leave them outside".

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath thinks a block is too harsh: "there is nothing wrong with being able to screen the calls and if there is a urgent call, leave the chamber and take it but blocking off the signal completely, I don't think it will work because you have to separate the signal for the phone call from the signal for the email because not that you are not listening to the speakers but you have to respond to certain issues."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS leinister house, mobile signal restrictions,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

A 'shocking' record number of people are on hospital trolleys today

Missing 54-year-old in Dublin found safe and well

Man in critical condition following crash in Dublin

HSE warn public about rising rate of influenza and respiratory illnesses


Today's Stories

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 