Leinster House considers mobile signal restrictions

TDs who refuse to turn off their phones in the Dáil are facing new restrictions.

Leinster House officials are reportedly considering blocking all mobile signals.

In theory the use of ordinary mobile phones has been banned inside the Dáil and Seanad since the late 90s.

But the Ceann Comhairle, Sean Ó Fearghaíl, says some Deputies are "so addicted to their mobile phones they can't leave them outside".

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath thinks a block is too harsh: "there is nothing wrong with being able to screen the calls and if there is a urgent call, leave the chamber and take it but blocking off the signal completely, I don't think it will work because you have to separate the signal for the phone call from the signal for the email because not that you are not listening to the speakers but you have to respond to certain issues."