Home»Breaking News»ireland

Leading consultant dismisses 'scare story' about families leaving elderly in hospitals

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 01:45 pm

A leading consultant has dismissed what he has described as a 'scare story' about families leaving elderly relatives in hospitals.

Des O'Neill from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin says the claims in today's Irish Times are being blown out of proportion.

Under the Fair Deal scheme, a patient's assets are used to fund a nursing home place.

The paper says it has seen HSE emails where people are accused of leaving OAPs in hospital beds, rather than sending them to a nursing home - to protect their inheritance.

However, Consultant Geriatrician Des O'Neill says that hardly never happens.

Dr O'Neill said: "This almost certainly has elements of a scare story about it, I mean this is an absolute minority as we see it.

"But what's intersting is this headline in a way, because unless there has been a ward of court or power of attorney, they don't actually have a specific say-so over a person's assets."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Unapproved landing of British military plane at Shannon Airport sparks diplomatic row

Leaders Questions: TDs debate Bus Eireann, Brexit and hospital overcrowding in the Dáil

Man remanded in custody after denying murder of Gareth Hutch

TD calls for compensation fund for farmers who lost up to 50% of their crops due to 'unusual rainfall'


Today's Stories

€160k for ex garda forced to retire

Brendan Howlin aims to double Labour Dáil seats

Sister of Cork synthetic drug victim offers to help HSE

Residents demand Cork bus lane be scrapped due to accidents

Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 