Lawyer in Lotto case attacks credibility of stepmother

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 12:55 pm

The lawyer for a man suing his stepmother over a lottery win has told the High Court her credibility will be a core issue for the court to decide.

Mary Walsh of Perssepark in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway previously admitted telling a deliberate lie in a sworn statement presented to the court.

Mary Walsh’s stepson David is looking for a share of a €3.3m prize as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

In her counter-claim, Mary Walsh argues he accepted the family home in Ballinasloe instead of a €200,000 share of the €3.3m prize.

She also claims he was only asked to sign the back of a ticket to avoid having to pay gift tax.

In her closing submissions today, Dervla Browne – who’s acting for David Walsh – said there was no evidence of the alternative offer.

And she went on to call Mary Walsh’s credibility into question. She brought up a sworn document that the businesswoman admits telling a deliberate lie on.

On the basis of the evidence of her solicitor, Ms. Browne said it was to hide joint assets she had with her late husband from his children.

If she can do that, she said, she can sit in the witness box and tell any lie to prevent her stepson from getting his money.

