Laws protecting renters come into force today

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:54 am

New laws protecting renters, known as the Tyrrelstown Amendment, come into force today.

The laws are aimed at protecting tenancies where a landlord or investor wants to sell more than 10 properties in a single development.

Tonight, the Dáil will debate proposals from the AAA/People Before Profit Alliance which would give renters even more protection.

David Hall from the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation says it has some positive ideas.

"They're looking, effectively, at the age-old adage that a family member needs to move in, whereas in other jurisdictions, there's a six-month penalty given to tenants where it is found the landlord is bringing a family member and all they want to do is throw out the tenants," he said.

"I think it will be difficult to impose, but I think the intent will be good."

