Latest: Watch the 'callout' video which prompted a major Garda operation in Cork

Update 6pm: This is part of the video which prompted a major raid in the Northside of Cork City earlier today in which three men were arrested.

More than 50 Gardaí were involved in searches at a halting site in Holyhill, Knocknaheeney today which followed a 'callout' video which was posted online on Saturday.

Update 3.58pm: Three men have been arrested after a major raid in the Northside of Cork City earlier today.

More than 50 Gardaí were involved in searches at the site in Holyhill, Knocknaheeney.

Two shot guns, a quantity of drugs, a 4x4, a van and two mobile homes were seized

The men are being held at Gurranabraher Garda station.

Earlier: A major garda operation is continuing at a halting site on the Northside of Cork city.

Searches are being carried out at St. Anthony's Park, Holyhill in Knocknaheeney, while a large garda presence is reported in the Gurranabraher area.

It is believed up to 60 officers are searching for weapons at the site.

Members of the armed Gardaí, drug squad, sniffer dogs and Customs are all involved in the operation which got underway at 9am this morning.

Houses, gutters, drains, cars and the surrounding fields of the park are being searched and it is believed a number of weapons have been seized, including the recovery of slash hooks and a bow and arrow.

Gardaí are not releasing any further information at this point as the operation is ongoing.