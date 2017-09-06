Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Watch the 'callout' video which prompted a major Garda operation in Cork

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 11:57 am

Update 6pm: This is part of the video which prompted a major raid in the Northside of Cork City earlier today in which three men were arrested.

More than 50 Gardaí were involved in searches at a halting site in Holyhill, Knocknaheeney today which followed a 'callout' video which was posted online on Saturday.

Update 3.58pm: Three men have been arrested after a major raid in the Northside of Cork City earlier today.

More than 50 Gardaí were involved in searches at the site in Holyhill, Knocknaheeney.

Two shot guns, a quantity of drugs, a 4x4, a van and two mobile homes were seized

The men are being held at Gurranabraher Garda station.

Earlier: A major garda operation is continuing at a halting site on the Northside of Cork city.

Searches are being carried out at St. Anthony's Park, Holyhill in Knocknaheeney, while a large garda presence is reported in the Gurranabraher area.

It is believed up to 60 officers are searching for weapons at the site.

Members of the armed Gardaí, drug squad, sniffer dogs and Customs are all involved in the operation which got underway at 9am this morning.

Houses, gutters, drains, cars and the surrounding fields of the park are being searched and it is believed a number of weapons have been seized, including the recovery of slash hooks and a bow and arrow.

Gardaí are not releasing any further information at this point as the operation is ongoing.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Council challenged on Traveller housing refusal

Tensions high as gardai called to disturbance between rival groups at Cork Halting Site

More in this Section

Catherine Nevin granted temporary release from prison due to brain tumour

Latest: Shots fired as armed gardaí arrest man 'on way to hit' after van rams patrol car

Around 6,000 Irish children have a parent who is in prison

Storm Aileen, Iona and Larry could hit Ireland over coming months


Today's Stories

Cork County Council in Trojan horse-style ‘stroke’

PSNI set to adopt Dublin anti-gang project

Ireland in EU top 10 for money laundering

Kerry is the place to see the stars

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 