Latest: Three teens arrested following N7 collision disrupted during Athy burglary

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 04:38 pm

Update 8pm: Three teenage males have been arrested following a disrupted burglary in Athy at around 3pm today.

In a follow-up operation, a Garda anti-burglary unit intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road - which stopped briefly before accelerating away in the direction of Dublin, colliding moments later with a second car at the Johnstown junction.

Gardaí and forensic collision investigators at the nscene of a road traffic collision this evening on the Dublin bound carriageway of the N7 between Naas and Johnstown

One of the occupants of the first car, a man in his teens, was injured in the collision and taken by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other youths, all male and understood to be in their teens, were arrested during follow up searches near the crash site a short time later.

They remain at Naas Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí and forensic collision investigators at the nscene of a road traffic collision this evening on the Dublin bound carriageway of the N7 between Naas and Johnstown

The driver of the second car is been treated for minor injuries.

The N7 Limerick/Dublin road has now fully reopened Northbound at junction eight Johnstown following the collision.

The scene is being examined and GSOC are investigating.

Update 6.10pm: Three teenagers have been arrested and one person has been seriously injured following a crash in Kildare.

The incident happened this afternoon on the N7 after a Garda patrol unit stopped a car, which then accelerated away, crashing into another vehicle.

The Garda unit was part of an armed response team, investigating burglaries in the area as part of Operation Thor - and the matter has been referred to GSOC who are now investigating.

One male teen has been taken to Naas General Hospital this evening, while two other teenage males and one female have been brought to Naas Garda station.

Meanwhile the road remains closed northbound, which is causing major delays heading into Dublin with traffic backed up to junction 10.

Earlier: Emergency services at scene of crash on Kildare's N7

There has been a crash on the N7 in Kildare.

Two cars collided this afternoon on the Dublin bound side of the road at Johnstown at 3.45pm.

The road is closed and there are heavy delays from Naas as a result.

There are also delays on the N7 Southbound because of onlookers.

Emergency services are at the scene and paramedics are understood to be treating at least two casualties at the scene.

- Digital Desk


