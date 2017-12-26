Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Three successfully rescued from Carrauntoohil amid severe weather conditions

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 06:13 pm

Update 9.30pm: A double-rescue in difficult conditions on Ireland's largest mountain, Carrauntoohil, has successfully ended within the past few minutes.

Kerry Mountain Rescue's Alan Wallace says their teams have now brought all three people down - and all are safe, despite severe conditions on the mountain.

"I was up there earlier today myself," he said.

"There was a lot of deep snow, up to my waist at times, and high winds which were bringing up spindrift - which is snow into your eyes, which makes walking extremely difficult because you literally can't look [where you're going].

"Plus you've low cloud and a white surface, so very, very poor visibility - really a total whiteout."

Update 7.10pm: Rescuers battle difficult conditions on Carrauntoohil mountain

A double-rescue is underway in difficult conditions on Ireland's largest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Kerry Mountain Rescue's Alan Wallace said that their teams are now descending the mountain, through deep snow and freezing wind.

"We've rendezvoused with the guy who was stuck at the summit, and the other two walkers who were stuck halfway between the summit and the top of The Devil's Ladder," he said.

"The teams now are trying to walk the three of them off, but conditions are very challenging and very slow.

"We would be expecting to be on the mountain for probably another 2-3 hours at this point."

Library pic

Earlier: Rescuers dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil mountain

Kerry Mountain Rescue team are dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil mountain this evening.

One man is currently stuck on the summit after an alarm was raised around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Separately, there are two people stuck halfway between the summit and the top of the Devil's Ladder.

Two teams are now making their descent and the affected parties are described as extremely cold.

The team there is close to zero visibility on the mountain, with the snow waist deep in places, and only suited to climbers who can operate in such conditions.


