Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Threat of school closures averted as motion for strike action defeated

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 07:59 am

Update 5.15pm: The threat of secondary school closures next month has been averted after teachers voted against taking more strike action.

ASTI delegates spent the day considering a series of one day stoppages in protest over pay levels for new entrants - but the motion was defeated.

However delegates have voted to withdraw from classroom substitution duties from September.

Update 11.50am: Secondary school teachers are promising not to disrupt State exams if they go on strike next month.

They are considering a series of one day stoppages in protest over entry pay levels.

The motion will be debated by delegates at the ASTI's annual convention today.

President elect, Ger Curtin, says they'll balance the needs of students and teachers.

Earlier: Teachers are planning to ballot for strike action if equal pay is not restored by September.

The action by the Teachers' Union of Ireland would take place in October.

The motion was passed by TUI delegates at their conference in Cork yesterday.

General Secretary of the TUI John MacGabhann says payscales are misleading - and many young teachers are not getting the full salary from the start.

"There are very little professional jobs that actually take six years of pre-training.

"Teachers now at second level are not beginning their career until, on average, they are 26 years of age and the second thing to say about that is, very few of them actually begin on the full salary."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS teachers, ballot, strike, action,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Over 50,000 people sign petition to block sisters of charity from managing new hospital

€1.6bn pay demand branded 'wildly optimistic' by Government

Sky’s no limit for new Cork as 40-storey tower proposed for Port site

Wives and partners of defence force members protest for better pay and conditions


Today's Stories

Teachers wearing shinguards to ward off attacks from students

Death threats against TD over horse comments

US show 'Married with Secrets' reconstructs sadistic Graham Dwyer murder

Help-to-Buy scheme ‘fuelling house price rises’, says economist

Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in gaming become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 