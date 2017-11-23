 Latest: Sinn Fein lodge motion of no confidence despite Tanaiste's denial of 'conspiracy' claims

Update 1pm: The Tánaiste has strongly denied claims in the Dáil that she tried to suppress an email which detailed a legal strategy to discredit garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, writes Irish Examiner political reporter Elaine Loughlin.

Her denials have not prevented Sinn Fein proceeding with a motion of no confidence this afternoon, however.

The party's justice spokesman has confirmed the motion has been submitted to the Journal Office and is due to be taken next Wednesday

A motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has been submitted to Journal Office, and is due to be taken next Wednesday — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) November 23, 2017

Frances Fitzgerald was forced to defend herself after coming under sustained opposition grilling in the Dáil this afternoon.

Ms Fitzgerald told the Dáil that she received an email last Thursday detailing the legal campaign taken by An Garda Síochána at the O'Higgins Commission. This email was first sent to her in 2015.

Fianna Fail spokesman Jim O'Callaghan asked why she had not passed on this email to the Taoiseah until Monday of this week. This was the same day as the information about the 2015 email was reported on RTE's Primetime programme.

Ms Fitzgerald said: "I want to be absolutely clear that the first time I knew about the email was last Thursday.

"That was the first time I heard that this email existed. The very first time."

However, Ms Fitzgerald failed to provide an answer on why she had not passed details of the email on to the Taoiseach for four days.

Sinn Féin Deputy leader Mary-Lou McDonald said the Tánaiste had "refused to provide clear answers and explanations".

She accused the Tánaiste of standing "idly by" when she was first sent the email and said the explanation given by Ms

Fitzgerald that didn't remember receiving the email back in 2015 was "frankly not believable".

Ms McDonald added that this wasn't some "minor episode" that could be simply brushed away.

"It seems to me that there was a conspiracy to ruin this honorable man," Ms Donald told the Dáil adding that the email had shown a plan to discredit Sgt McCabe in the "worst possible way".

Ms Fitzgerald responded to Ms McDonald stating she wouldn't "take a lecture from you in due process and fairness".

"I am not trying to hide anything, I was not part of any conspiracy," she told the Dáil.

Update 12.35pm: Tánaiste denies any suggestion attempts were made to suppress email

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has denied any suggestions that attempts were made to suppress an email linked to the Maurice McCabe controversy.

She said: No efforts have been made to suppress that email by me."

Sinn Féin Deputy Mary Lou McDonald asked Minister Fitzgerald: "Can you give an account for your failures?"

To which the Tánaiste responded: "I have been providing answers, I am not trying to hide anything, I was not part of any conspiracy to smear Maurice McCabe.

Deputy McDonald continued: "You failed to act, you failed to offer when it mattered, any protection to Maurice McCabe, you had sight and knowledge of this malicious strategy."

"You picked your side and you certainly weren't on Maurice's side.

"You failed as Minister for Justice, you failed Maurice Mc Cabe and it is now abundantly clear Tánaiste, that it is time for you to go."

Earlier: Frances Fitzgerald will be fighting to save her position when she takes Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil shortly.

Sinn Féin has said it will table a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste, unless she answers questions about her handling of the latest Maurice McCabe controversy to the party’s satisfaction.

Fianna Fáil TDs have indicated they might back Sinn Fein in that instance.

In particular, opposition TDs have queried the decision of the then Justice Minister not to act upon an email she got in May 2015 which mentioned a strategy to discredit Sergeant McCabe.

Minister Fitzgerald told the Seanad last night she had fresh legal advice which confirmed she should not interfere in the O’Higgins Inquiry.

Earlier: Sinn Féin to decide whether to declare no confidence in Tánaiste

Sinn Féin say they will wait until this afternoon to decide whether to declare no confidence in the Tanaiste.

The party says Frances Fitzgerald still has questions to answer regarding the Maurice McCabe controversy and expects her to answer them during leaders’ questions this afternoon.

Last night, Minister Fitzgerald said she had received fresh legal advice that her course of action, not to interfere in the O’Higgins inquiry, was the right one.

But Sinn Féin Senator Niall O’Dhonnghaile said she hadn’t done enough for whistleblowers.

He said: "You tell us again in your opening remarks, everything you have done in your ten years as minister for whistleblowers, but upon reflection, upon looking at the facts put before us, what did you do for whistleblowers in this particular incidence?

"Would you now like to revisit your memory when you have the opportunity here in the Seanad and correct these contradictory accounts on the floor."

Since Monday night, Frances Fitzgerald has faced mounting pressure to answer questions on her handling of an email sent to her in May 2015 – about a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tanaiste was grilled about the controversy, first in the Dáil, and last night in the Seanad.

O’Donnghaile says there are still outstanding issues.

Labour say they will support a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence, while Fianna Fail have also said they will give the Tánaiste more time, but could support Sinn Féin, which would leave Leo Varadkar in a very difficult position regarding his deputy.

TD Dara Calleary says they are waiting until after question time to decide what to do.

He said: "We will access it following that, just remember Maurice McCabe and his family are at the heart of this and they need to be given justice."