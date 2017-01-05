Latest: Simon Harris will 'go in and kick ass' at HSE meeting, says Minister

Update 11.07am: Transport Minister Shane Ross says he expects Simon Harris to “kick ass” when he meets the head of the HSE today.

The Health Minister is due to have talks with Tony O'Brien at his Department, as latest figures show 578 people on trolleys at hospitals around the country.

The figure is down from totals of over 600 in the past two days.

Minister Ross said that he has been speaking to his cabinet colleague this morning.

“I think it’s up to him and I think he intends to do it, to go in and kick ass today when he gets to talk to the HSE,” he said.

“It’s unreasonable to expect him, as Minister, to micromanage the service, in other words, to blame him for every time the trolley figures go up or down … but there obviously is a big problem there.”

Earlier:

HSE chief Tony O'Brien is to meet with the Health Minister later for an update on emergency department overcrowding.

Yesterday, INMO records showed that 602 people were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country - the second highest figure ever recorded - down 10 from the day before.

Ambulance transfer times usually average at around 20 minutes, but the current overcrowding crisis has increased the transfer time to between one to three hours in some hospitals.

Outside Limerick emergency department . 14 ambulances waiting! Pic Austin Florish pic.twitter.com/XR77uZtlAf — David Hall (@davidhall75) January 3, 2017

SIPTU health division organiser Paul Bell said that the public needs to be aware of the situation.

"It does need to be said to the wider public that just because you're not physically in hospital, it does not mean that what is going on there is not going to impact on you or a family member," he said.

"We all rely heavily on the ambulance services.

"Our concern is to make sure that the public are aware that the service is being impacted on by what is something beyond our members' control."

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is expected to give another update later on the number on trolleys awaiting admission to hospital.