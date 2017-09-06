Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Shots fired as armed gardaí arrest man 'on way to hit' after van rams patrol car

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 05:04 pm

Update - 5.33pm: Gardaí have said that officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Task Force began the operation after information had been received that someone was to be shot dead.

The arrested suspect, a man in his late 20s who is known to gardaí, is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Earlier: A man has been arrested and a gun has been seized by Gardaí in Inchicore.

It is understood Gardaí fired a number of shots during a stand-off at around 3pm this afternoon, but nobody was injured.

Officers are still at the scene on Kylemore Way, where a white Citroen Twingo van failed to stop and crashed into a patrol car.

Two men ran from the van and one of them is said to have left behind a pistol with a silencer

The arrested man tried to escape in another vehicle before being apprehended. Gardaí recovered a handgun.

Gardaí are still hunting for the second man.


