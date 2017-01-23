Latest: Ryanair defends 'immigrants' tweet

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:41 pm

Update 9.04pm: Ryanair has tonight defended a controversial tweet published on its official account.

A Ryanair spokesman said this evening: "While everyone loves our low fares, our social media posts may not cater to all tastes."

Earlier:

A tweet published on the official Ryanair account has been met with widespread criticism this evening.

The tweet appears to reference today’s earlier news that two of Aer Lingus employees were among three people arrested at Dublin Airport by gardaí investigating an international illegal immigrant smuggling network.

The tweet on the Ryanair account features a photoshopped image of what appears to portray a person attempting to hide inside a box with the words "Aer Lingus New Man Sized Catering" printed on the front, with the Aer Lingus logo beneath.

Part of the "Smart Flies" Aer Lingus slogan is also altered to read "Immigrants flies (sic) Aer Lingus".

Replies to the tweet were almost all negative, with many accusing the airline of poor taste and requesting that the tweet be removed.

Others demanded that the airline delete or deactivate its account altogether.

The low-cost carrier did receive support from some Twitter users, however.

We have reached out to Ryanair for comment.

