Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Polish man killed in New Years Eve stabbing in Cavan

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 05:45 pm

Update 5.45pm: Gardaí in Cavan investigating a fatal stabbing are making a further appeal for information from the public.

The stabbing occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11pm last night and a 40-year-old man is said to have received "serious stab wounds". He was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.

The deceased is a Polish national and Gardaí have been in contact with his family in Poland.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

The post mortem has concluded and for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.

Gardaí wish to speak to:

  • Anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on the 31st December and who may have had a dash cam in operation.

  • The Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí at the scne of the incident in Ballyjamesduff. Pic: Lorraine Teevan.

Earlier 1.20pm: Man dies in New Year's Eve stabbing in Co. Cavan

A man has been stabbed to death in Co. Cavan.

The stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm last night.

A 40-year-old man is said to have received "serious stab wounds" and was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.

A post mortem examination is due to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

No arrests have been made and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealling for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

New Year's Day weather: Status yellow wind warning for some counties

2018's first baby born in Limerick

Childline appeals to public to donate as New Year's Resolution

Medical card holders to benefit from new measures today


Today's Stories

House prices jump by 8.4% on average in 2017

Charities, clubs warned on data law

MP was told Birmingham Six evidence was ‘enhanced’

More soldiers to sue over malaria drug

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »