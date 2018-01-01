Latest: Polish man killed in New Years Eve stabbing in Cavan

Update 5.45pm: Gardaí in Cavan investigating a fatal stabbing are making a further appeal for information from the public.
The stabbing occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11pm last night and a 40-year-old man is said to have received "serious stab wounds". He was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.
The deceased is a Polish national and Gardaí have been in contact with his family in Poland.
A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.
The post mortem has concluded and for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.
Gardaí wish to speak to:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Earlier 1.20pm: Man dies in New Year's Eve stabbing in Co. Cavan
A man has been stabbed to death in Co. Cavan.
The stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm last night.
A 40-year-old man is said to have received "serious stab wounds" and was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.
A post mortem examination is due to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.
No arrests have been made and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealling for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.