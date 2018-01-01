Latest: Polish man killed in New Years Eve stabbing in Cavan

Update 5.45pm: Gardaí in Cavan investigating a fatal stabbing are making a further appeal for information from the public.

The stabbing occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11pm last night and a 40-year-old man is said to have received "serious stab wounds". He was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.

The deceased is a Polish national and Gardaí have been in contact with his family in Poland.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

The post mortem has concluded and for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.

Gardaí wish to speak to:

Anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on the 31st December and who may have had a dash cam in operation.

The Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí at the scne of the incident in Ballyjamesduff. Pic: Lorraine Teevan.

