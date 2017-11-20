Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Offaly Gardaí arrest youth after man dies from 'serious stab wounds' in domestic incident

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 06:44 am

Update - 12.52pm: A 17-year-old boy is being questioned by gardai after a man was stabbed to death in Co Offaly.

It is being treated as a domestic incident.

A 54-year-old man, believed to be Italian, had been stabbed a number of times and despite the best efforts of the paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man’s partner and her two sons were inside the house at the time.

Technical officers have been examining the scene this morning while the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy has carried out a preliminary post mortem on the body at the house.

Gardaí also removed a dog from the house and have given it to neighbours to look after.

Earlier: Gardaí arrest youth after man 'with serious stab wounds' dies in Co. Offaly

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s in County Offaly last night.

The man's body was found by Gardaí who were called to a house at 7.48pm last night on Green Road in the Ballyfore area near Edenderry.

It is believed there were three other people in the house at the time.

The emergency services tried to give the man, who had serious stab wounds, medical attention at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

The area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist has been requested.

Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Edenderry this morning.

Gardaí have arrested a youth and a garda spokesman described the death as "tragic".

He said they are not looking to speak with anyone else in relation to the matter.

An incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station.

Garda forensics at the scene of the stabbing in Edenderry this morning.


