Latest: No water in parts of Kerry 'until tomorrow at earliest'

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 07:39 am

Update 8.27am: Water service will not return to parts of Kerry until tomorrow at the earliest, according to a local Councillor.

Around 4,000 local residents have been left dry since a pump failed at the Listowel Treatment Plant.

"One of the pumps has been rebuilt at a repair place in Mallow yesterday, and actually was brought down to Listowel yesterday evening," said Listowel Councillor Aoife Thornton.

"They hope to make it operational as soon as possible, but even if it is operational early this morning, the water outage will continue for today because it will have to be a gradual, as I understand it, feedback of the water supply."

Earlier:

Repair works are underway in Kerry after 4,000 people were left without water.

A pump failed at Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant over the weekend, disrupting water supply to residents in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas.

The broken pump has been rebuilt and arrived on site last night - however it is not yet known how soon supply will be restored.

Water tankers have been deployed in Listowel and surrounding areas and will remain in place until repair works are completed.

  • Listowel – The Square and car park at Kerry County Council offices

  • Lisselton – Car Park at Lisselton Cross

  • Lixnaw – Church Car Park

  • Knockanure – Church Car Park

  • Finuge – Car Park at GAA Grounds

  • Moyvane – Church Car Park


