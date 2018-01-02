Latest: Murder investigation launched after Polish man found dead New Year's Eve

Update 12.16pm: A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Polish man in Cavan on New Year's Eve.

The 40-year-old was stabbed after a row in his home in Ballyjamesduff and later died in hospital.

Following a postmortem, Gardaí say they are now upgrading the investigation to murder.

They have appealed for witnesses and want to talk to anyone who was driving on the Dublin road between 10.30pm and midnight and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

A paramedic crosses the barrier as shocked young locals take in the scene of a stabbing on Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on New Years Day.

Update 7.30am: Gardaí in Cavan appealing for witnesses after fatal New Year's stabbing

Gardaí at the scene of the incident in Ballyjamesduff. Pic: Lorraine Teevan.

Gardaí have been in contact with the man's family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.