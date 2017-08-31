Latest: Mother of two becomes second homeless person to be found dead in 24 hours

Update - 5.51pm: The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) have said that homeless services had engaged with the homeless man who died on Suffolk Street in Dublin a number of times.

The man in his 50s was found dead this morning and the DRHE have offered their condolences.

In a statement they said: "Statutory and state-funded voluntary homeless services had made a number of interventions with him since October 2015. In addition, other services had been engaging with him to access accommodation and relevant supports.

"The DRHE monitors the uptake of emergency accommodation on a daily basis."

The DRHE have also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the woman who was found dead in a hotel in Co. Kildare last night.

They said: "It is particularly poignant in light of the fact that the woman had been offered and had accepted a social house from South Dublin County Council. Leixlip House is not leased by the DRHE but there is a contract with the facility to provide emergency accommodation to homeless families."

Update - 5.15pm: A second homeless person has been found dead within the last 24 hours.

It is being reported by RTE that a homeless woman was found dead in a hotel in Co Kildare last night.

The 26-year-old woman, who was from the south Dublin area, had been living in the hotel with her two children.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council expressed their condolences before adding that the woman had been offered permanent social housing recently.

Gardaí have said that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

Update - 3.35pm: A charity which helps the homeless in Dublin has said that the homeless man who died on Suffolk Street in the early hours of this morning died while there were 44 empty beds at a facility around 30 minutes walk away in the city.

The scene where the homeless man was found dead on Suffolk Street, Dublin. Pic: Collins

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said the tragedy comes at a time when they have seen increased numbers of people presenting rough.

The group said: "As we head towards winter we are hugely concerned about the possibility of further lives being lost on the streets of the capital over the next few months and want the Minister and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to immediately tackle this national emergency."

Only a week ago ICHH outreach volunteers helped 206 people in one night, an all-time high in the four years the charity has operated.

At the time ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn called on Minister Eoghan Murphy and the DRHE to immediately open the 44 beds in Wolfe Tone Quay to alleviate the numbers presenting as rough sleeping.

ICHH CEO, Anthony Flynn, said: "This was a tragic but preventable accident. Dublin’s rough sleeper crisis is out of control with our outreach teams last week reporting the highest ever number of rough sleepers on one night.

"The individual slept on Suffolk street whilst 44 beds lay empty in Wolfe Tone Quay last night. Immediate emergency measures are required now to tackle the rough sleeper crisis.

"I’m calling on the Minister to immediately open empty beds, this is not the first and will not be the last death on our streets. Somebody must be held accountable.

"People's lives need to be the first priority for the Minister and I again am asking him to react swiftly and try to prevent any further deaths on our streets. On behalf of ICHH I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man that passed away overnight."

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s near Dublin's Grafton Street.

He was found unconscious on the footpath of Suffolk Street at around 4am today.

It is understood he had been sleeping rough.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified but gardaí at Pearse Street have said they do not suspect foul play.